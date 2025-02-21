"Even God Can't Change Bengaluru": DK Shivakumar's Remark Sparks Row

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sparked controversy on Wednesday after claiming that even divine intervention from God cannot solve Bengaluru's growing traffic and infrastructural problems overnight. Mr Shivakumar's unusual comment was condemned on social media, with many slamming the ruling Congress government of the state over delayed projects and persistent traffic problems.

"Bengaluru can't be changed in two or three years. Even God can't do that. It can be changed only when proper planning is done and executed well," Mr Shivakumar said.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop on road construction, Mr Shivakumar's remarks come at a time when Bengaluru residents and urban planners have been raising concerns over worsening traffic conditions, delayed metro expansion, and inadequate public transport. Critics argue that while ambitious infrastructure projects have been announced, execution remains slow and inconsistent.

Economist and Aarin Capital chairman Mohandas Pai challenged Shivakumar's statement, questioning the government's progress in improving Bengaluru's infrastructure.

"Minister DK Shivakumar, it has been two years since you became our Minister! We applauded and welcomed you as a strong Minister. But our lives have become much worse!" Mr Pai posted on social media.

Mr Pai claimed that major infrastructure projects remain incomplete, footpaths are in poor condition, and public transport is inadequate. He called for urgent measures, including the immediate purchase of 5,000 new electric buses, a cleaner and more walkable city and round-the-clock work on metro expansion.

The opposition BJP too criticised Mr Shivakumar's comment and accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government of Karnataka of gross incompetency.

"It is very unfortunate that the person who said he would make 'Brand Bengaluru' has said even God cannot fix this. Then who can?" BJP leader Mohan Krishna told NDTV. "God has given an opportunity to a person or a party to serve the people. It is unfortunate that this government has indulged in many activities other than development"

Mr Shivakumar later added that his government has released a handbook on roads which will address all pending issues of the Karnataka capital including the designing of new roads and bus stands to decongest severe traffic problems.

