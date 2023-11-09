Diwali 2023: Delhi Metro Revises Timings For Sunday. Details Here

The revised timing for Diwali day on Sunday is applicable for all metro lines in Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the timings of the last metro services on Diwali day, November 12. On account of the festival, the last train services from all stations of Delhi Metro will start at 10pm from their terminal stations on Sunday, the DMRC said in a statement. All other train services will run as usual for the rest of the day on Diwali, the officials added.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on November 12 will start at 10 PM (instead of the routine 11 pm) from terminal stations of all lines, including Airport Express Line," the DMRC said.

The revised schedule for Diwali can affect the late-night travellers of the Delhi Metro. On Sunday, the train services will commence from 6:00 am onwards on all lines from 4:45 am on the Airport Express Line, said DMRC.

On regular days, the last service in all Delhi Metro corridors will leave at 11 pm. The revised timing for Diwali day on Sunday is applicable for all metro lines in the national capital. From Monday onwards, the services will be functioning as usual.

The Delhi Metro has 12 lines and 288 stations including the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rising air pollution in the national capital, the DMRC has begun 20 extra train trips for the convenience of daily commuters. The move is aimed at encouraging people to ditch their personal transport and opt for public transport in Delhi and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad and others.

Notably, Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when GRAP-II stage had come into force. GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).