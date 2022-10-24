'Pray For Prosperity': President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Diwali Greetings

Diwali is the festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated across India. (File)

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings for Diwali.

"Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness to the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," tweeted the President.

The Prime Minister wished that the festival brings wellbeing into the lives of people.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too wished that the festival brings brightness and joy all around. "Greetings on Deepavali. May the festival of light bring brightness and joy all around," she tweeted.

