'Prosperity, Good Fortune': PM Modi, Other Leaders Send Out Diwali Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali today, wishing for the festival to bring "happiness, prosperity and good fortune."

"Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune in your life. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali," PM Modi tweeted.

दीपावली के पावन अवसर पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह प्रकाश पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य लेकर आए।



Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended Diwali greetings to the people, urging them to take a pledge to protect the environment.

"I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Diwali is the festival of victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Let us all together, celebrate this festival in a clean and safe way and take a pledge to contribute to protecting the environment," President Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his best wishes on Diwali saying, "May this great festival of light and happiness illuminate everyone''s life with new energy, light, health and prosperity."

सभी को "दीपावली" की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



प्रकाश व खुशियों का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन को नई उर्जा, प्रकाश, आरोग्य और समृद्धि से आलोकित करे।

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also greeted people saying the festival of Diwali conveys the message that the lamp gives light to all without discrimination.

"The light of the lamp gives light to all without any discrimination - this is the message of Diwali. May Diwali be among your loved ones and may it connect everyone''s hearts. Happy Diwali," Mr Gandhi wrote in a tweet.

Several other leaders also extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival celebrates Lord Rama's return from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravana.