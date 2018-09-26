Sedition Case Against Congress' Divya Spandana For 'PM Thief' Tweet

Divya Spandana, a former actor, responded to news of the FIR with two words: "Oh well"

A sedition case was filed against Congress leader Divya Spandana at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh today, two days after she tweeted a controversial image depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "thief".

The tweet came in the midst of an ongoing controversy over India's Rafale aircraft deal with France, wherein Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of altering the multibillion-dollar contract to favour industrialist Anil Ambani. Mr Gandhi has often referred to PM Modi in a similar vein, alleging that the custodian entrusted with safeguarding the country's wealth has turned into a thief.

The FIR, filed by lawyer Syed Rizvan Ahmed in Lucknow's Gomtinagar, accuses Ms Spandana of defaming a democratically elected leader and ridiculing India on the global arena. She was booked under Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (sedition) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. Thanking the Uttar Pradesh police for registering his complaint in a tweet, Mr Ahmed said PM Modi and his team should be more active in stopping those who abuse them. "I and my friends on Twitter got the FIR registered because you are the Prime Minister of the entire country, and not any single party," he added.

"Her tweet was derogatory. The PM represents our sovereignty and republic. It is a disgrace to our nation, and is a contempt. An FIR has been registered," ANI quoted Mr Ahmed as saying.

However, when the matter was brought to Ms Spandana's notice on the micro-blogging site, she reacted with just two words: "Oh well."

The tweet posted by the 36-year-old actor-turned-politician -- better known in southern India as Ramya -- was a photoshopped image of PM Modi painting the word 'chor' (Hindi for thief) on the forehead of his wax statue. It also bore the hashtag: #ChorPMChup Hai.

The BJP on Monday tried to turn the tables on the Congress by alleging that the UPA government had tried to make a friend of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of party leader Sonia Gandhi, a "middleman" in the defence deal. Mr Vadra, however, shot back at the ruling party with allegations of a political witchhunt.