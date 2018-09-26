30,000 Crores Given To Man With 'No Skill': Rahul Gandhi On Rafale Deal

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that more facts in the Rafale deal will be out soon. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today called the government's flagship Skill India programme as "Kill India" and alleged that Rs 30,000 crore was "stolen" from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL in the Rafale deal and given to a man with "no skills" to make an aircraft.

Mr Gandhi also claimed that the country's skilled youth are faced with the highest unemployment rate in the last 20 years.

Rahul Gandhi's attack came as part of a continued onslaught on the Modi government over the Rafale fighter jet deal.

"PM'S-KILL India Program," Mr Gandhi tweeted, taking a dig at the government's flagship Skill India campaign.

"Rs 30,000 crore stolen from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and given to a man with no SKILLS in making aircraft. Meanwhile, millions of SKILLED youngsters face the highest unemployment rate in twenty years," he alleged on Twitter.

He attached a media report quoting a study, which claimed that the rate of unemployment in India is the highest in the last 20 years.

Mr Gandhi had claimed on Tuesday that more facts in the Rafale fighter deal will be out soon.

