"Divided Into Two Parts 55 Years Ago": Rajnath Singh's Big Warning To Pak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan Tuesday after his counterpart in Islamabad - Khwaja Asif - threatened to attack Kolkata in the event of "future misdemeanours" by India.

"Pak's Defence Minister should not have given such a provocative statement," he thundered in Bengal's Barrackpore. Referring to the 1971 war - which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh - he said, "55 years ago they suffered the consequences… Pakistan was divided into two parts."

"If they cast an eye on Bengal, only God knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time," Rajnath Singh said at an election rally in the poll-bound state.

#WATCH | Barrackpore, West Bengal | "Pakistan's Defence Minister should not have given such a provocative statement. 55 years ago, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal, only God knows how many parts Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/VJU8fyXB3c — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2026

On Saturday, Asif spoke darkly of "false flag operations" and was quoted by news agency PTI: "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God willing, we will take it to Kolkata."

BJP MP Jagadambika Pal also reacted, pointing to Pakistan's economic situation and governance, and suggesting that such statements were an attempt to divert attention.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said the Pak people face 'severe economic hardships', particularly with skyrocketing fuel prices due to the US-Israel war on Iran and large debt obligations. "In such a situation, making provocative statements is an attempt to distract from domestic failures."

Asif's comments followed strong remarks by Singh - this time in Kerala, another state that votes in an Assembly election this month - about "misadventures (by) our neighbour", though he did not name Pakistan. If it does so, India's action will be unprecedented and decisive."

Singh also referred to Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Indian air strikes targeted and neutralised multiple terrorist bases and training camps in Pak and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pak responded with a barrage of missiles that were successfully intercepted by Indian air defences. The first significant conflict since the 1971 war lasted four days - from May 7 to 10 - and resulted in critical hits to Pak military infrastructure before a ceasefire was negotiated.

Meanwhile, last week Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terrorism Squad, or ATS, arrested four members of a suspected terror module - said to be managed by Pak handlers - for allegedly planning attacks on key civilian installations, including railway infrastructure.