Diljit Dosanjh Reacts To Delhi Police's Warning On Fake Concert Tickets

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has lent his support to Delhi Police's creative warning against fraudulent sales of his concert tickets. As excitement builds for his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in India, authorities are urging fans to beware of scams.

In an Instagram post, the Delhi Police used the lyrics from Dosanjh's hit track 'Oh Paise Puse Baare Billo Soche Duniya' from his GOAT album, writing, “Gana sunne ke chakkar me ticket ke liye galat link par paise puse dekar apna band na bajwa lena” (Don't fall for fake ticket links and end up getting scammed; always verify first). The post was meant to alert fans against fake ticket sellers and encourage them to use official channels to buy tickets for the much-anticipated event.

Diljit Dosanjh responded quickly. He shared the post on his Instagram Stories, tagging Delhi Police and adding a fist emoji as a sign of support.

The warning comes in the wake of overwhelming demand for tickets to Dosanjh's concerts. Tickets for his Delhi show, scheduled for October 26 from 7 pm to 10 pm, sold out within minutes, leading to the website crashing. Despite these challenges, excitement for the tour remains high, with fans eagerly awaiting the high-energy performances the singer is known for.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to bring his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour to India, kicking off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26. The India leg of the tour will then travel to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati.

Fans have shown immense enthusiasm for the tour, with pre-sale tickets going live on September 10 for selected customers under the Early Bird offer. The tickets sold out within just an hour, even though the pre-sale was meant to last 48 hours.