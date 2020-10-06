Dilip Ray, Former Union Minister In NDA Government, Convicted In Coal Scam Case

Coal Sacm: Dilip Ray, former Minister of State (coal) in the Vajpayee government, has been convicted

Former Union minister Dilip Ray was today convicted by a special court in Delhi in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar convicted Dilip Ray, former Minister of State (coal) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, for criminal conspiracy and other offences.

The court also convicted two senior officials of the Ministry of Coal at that time, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL), its director Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla and Castron Mining Ltd (CML).

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on October 14.

The case pertains to allocation of Brahmadiha coal block in Giridih in Jharkhand to CTL in 1999.



