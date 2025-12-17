Digvijaya Singh, Sudha Murty Among 8 Winners At Lokmat Parliamentary Awards

The sixth annual Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025 were held on Wednesday in New Delhi, honouring Members of Parliament for their outstanding performance in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The ceremony was attended by former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former union minister Praful Patel, Acharya Lokesh Muni, and union minister Ramdas Athawale.

NCP leader Praful Patel served as the jury chairman for this edition. The jury panel included TMC MP Saugata Roy, MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, DMK MP Kanimozhi, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, and senior journalist Barkha Dutt.

Addressing the gathering, Praful Patel said that members from all political parties were part of the jury committee and awards were finalised after detailed discussions. He described the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards as one of the fairest and most credible recognitions given to parliamentarians.

Former CJI BR Gavai said that the Constitution of India is meant for citizens and guarantees rights to all. He added that it was encouraging to see the media honouring lawmakers and expressed confidence that the awards were given in a transparent and unbiased manner.

Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale entertained the audience with his trademark style. He spoke humorously about politics and alliances. Referring to Prafulla Patel, he said, "What is going to happen in Maharashtra? Will we stay together or not? All of you MPs are receiving awards today, and I am watching to see how many my party gets."

He added, "Whichever side I am with remains in power; that is why my influence works everywhere."

Referring to former CJI Gavai, Athawale said, "I don't know which party you are going to join, but we are proud that someone from our community has reached such a high position."

Ahead of the award ceremony, the Lokmat National Media Conclave was organised with two separate sessions. The first session focused on money spent during elections and the issue of freebies, while the second session discussed challenges faced by constitutional institutions.

The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards 2025 were presented in the following categories: