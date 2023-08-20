'BJP Planning Nuh-Like Riots In Madhya Pradesh': Congress Leader's Claim

Digvijaya Singh said the BJP is planning riots in Madhya Pradesh (File)

Veteran Congress leader, Digvijaya Singh, has triggered a massive row with his controversial remarks against the BJP, drawing sharp condemnation from its party leaders.

Digvijaya Singh alleged the BJP is "planning communal riots" in Madhya Pradesh before the assembly elections, just as they "orchestrated violence" in Haryana's Nuh.

"The way these people caused communal violence in Nuh in Haryana, they have plans to instigate such riots (in Madhya Pradesh)," Mr Singh said while addressing a gathering of lawyers in Bhopal.

Mr Singh said the BJP is planning riots in Madhya Pradesh because the party can sense its imminent defeat in the upcoming elections.

"The BJP knows there is a lot of resentment against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state," he said.

'Hopefully, we are going to form the next government in the state," he added.

Responding to the allegations, state BJP President VD Sharma said, the veteran leader has no creditability left in the party.

Dubbing him "Mr Bhantadar (Disaster)", Mr Sharma said, "he is known for making such baseless allegations."

"The BJP does politics of development. Digivijay Singh left Madhya Pradesh in 2003 in a pitiable condition, and it was his party which made development in the region," Mr Sharma said.

BJP has announced 21 candidates for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly and 39 for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh House.

At least six people, including two home guards and a mosque cleric, were killed in the clashes in Haryana's Nuh earlier this month.

The clash broke out over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and later spread to Gurugram, Palwal and other districts of Haryana. Several vehicles, food joints, and shops were set on fire by unruly mobs.

More than 390 people have been arrested and 118 others detained in connection with the violence, officials said.