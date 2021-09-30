Digvijaya Singh On How Amit Shah, RSS Workers Helped During Narmada Yatra

Digvijaya Singh he wanted people to know that religion and politics are different (File)

On other days Digvijaya Singh is among the staunchest critics of the RSS and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but today he revealed how Amit Shah and the RSS workers had helped him during his "Narmada Parikrama" four years ago.

The senior Congress leader and his journalist wife Amrita had undertaken the arduous journey on foot along the banks of the river Narmada in 2017.

"Once, we reached our destination in Gujarat around 10 at night. There was no way ahead through the forested area and there was no facility for an overnight stay," Digvijaya Singh said, speaking during the launch of "Narmada Ke Pathik", a book by his long-time associate OP Sharma.

"A forest officer arrived, and you will be surprised to know that he told me that Amit Shah had directed him to fully cooperate with us," Mr Singh told the audience.

"Elections were going on (in Gujarat), Digvijaya Singh is their biggest critic, but he (Amit Shah) ensured that there should not be any problem during our yatra. They found the way for us through the mountains and also arranged for food for all of us," the Congress veteran said.

Digvijaya Singh had started the over 3,000 km-long journey spanning six months from Barman Ghat in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district on September 30, 2017.

"Till today I have not met Amit Shah. But I expressed my gratitude to him through proper channels," he added.

This was an example of "political coordination, adjustment, and friendship which has nothing to do with politics and ideology," the Congress veteran said.

Though he is a strong critic of the RSS, its workers kept meeting him during the yatra, Mr Singh said.

"I asked them why they were taking so much trouble, they told me that they had orders to meet me," he said.

As the Congress veteran and his wife passed through the Bharuch region, RSS workers arranged the stay for his group at a Manjhi Samaj Dharamshala. The hall where they were put up had photos of RSS stalwarts Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar on the walls, the Congress leader recounted.

Mr Singh said he mentioned this to let people know that religion and politics are different, and he had "taken help from all" during his pilgrimage.

A leader of the BJP's youth wing and three other BJP workers were part of his group, and they are now an inseparable part of his "Narmada family", the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

He also recounted that spiritual leader Daddaji had directed his follower and actor Ashutosh Rana to make arrangements for a "bhandara" (community feast) at Barman Ghat.

Digvijaya Singh's wife Amrita also recounted her experiences and stressed the need to conserve the environment along the river.