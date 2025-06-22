Did Jagan Reddy's Car Hit Man? Party Claims "Doctored Video"

Yet another massive controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh in connection with former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the home of a former sarpanch in Palnadu district. Three days after a 55-year-old man was reported dead, run over by a vehicle in the cavalcade of Mr Reddy, a shocking video has emerged. The video purportedly shows the man coming under the wheel of the very vehicle in which Mr Reddy - the chief of YSR Congress --- is seen travelling and waving at crowds.

The man has been identified as Cheeli Singaiah.

The incident dates back to June 18 when the former Chief Minister was returning after a visit to a village in Guntur district.

Mr Reddy had gone to visit the family of a former sarpanch, who is said to have died by suicide following harassment by workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party. The former Chief Minister had unveiled his statue at the village.

The police chief of Guntur district had initially said the car which ran over the man was a private car and not part of the official convoy.

But multiple videos have surfaced subsequently that show the man coming under the wheel of Jaganmohan Reddy's car. Mr Reddy was on the other side of the car at the time, waving to people.

The TDP and state Congress have accused Mr Reddy of callousness. The YSRCP claimed the video is doctored.

The injured man was shifted to hospital by the police but died on the way.

The police had given permission for 11 cars, and three additional vehicles and 100 supporters for the rally but there were upto 35 cars and hundreds of supporters.