'Oops! Did Anyone Lose Their Smack? Contact Us', Tweets Rajasthan Police

In humour, Rajasthan Police tweeted whoever collects the "smack" will get free food and stay

The Rajasthan Police are catching up with their Mumbai and Assam counterparts in peppering humour to tweets to grab maximum attention on social media.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Rajasthan Police asked whether anyone has misplaced their "smack" - another name for heroin - and requested them to collect it.

"Oops! Did anyone lost their smack? If yes, we have them! If you want them back contact us ASAP! Or else it'll be lost forever. We promise free stay & food at our expense! So hurry!" the Rajasthan Police tweeted and tagged the centre's Narcotics Control Bureau.

A photo tweeted by the Rajasthan Police shows bags after bags of a narcotic substance piled on top of one another at a warehouse. Another photo shows the interior of a warehouse where some black power has been shovelled out from a brick silo.

The post has parallels to a tweet by the Assam Police last month that 'invited' the owner of a huge 'consignment' to "please get in touch". "Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri," Assam Police tweeted on June 4.

The Mumbai Police are also known for using humour in their tweets to ensure their messages are shared widely on social media, especially by young people.

In January this year, Mumbai Police shared a meme that used a dialogue from the film Gully Boy.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoypic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

In June last year, they tweeted a playlist of songs for criminals. "The playlist we recommend to criminals - Where Will You Go, Running, We're Right, Behind You," it had tweeted.

