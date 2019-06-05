'Lost 590 kg Ganja? Don't Panic, Get In Touch', Tweets Assam Police

Assam Police tweeted: "Anyone lost a huge amount of ganja and a truck last night?"

Assam Police are catching up with their Mumbai counterpart in sprinkling humour in sending out important messages to the public to ensure their undivided attention. The police in the north-east state are looking for the owner of a huge consignment and have tweeted - with a smiley icon - asking the unknown owner to "please get in touch".

"Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don't panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri," Assam Police tweeted on its official handle on Tuesday night.

In the photo, over 50 cartons as large as a suitcase and filled with ganja are stacked on top of one another.

The police confiscated the ganja from the truck in a swift night operation based on highly reliable intelligence inputs.

The Mumbai Police are also known for using humour in their tweets to ensure their messages are shared widely on social media, especially by young people. In June last year, they tweeted a playlist of songs for criminals. "The playlist we recommend to criminals - Where Will You Go, Running, We're Right, Behind You," it had tweeted.

In January this year, Mumbai Police shared a meme that used a dialogue from the film Gully Boy.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoypic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

On its official website, Assam Police says it has "developed proud and healthy traditions of service and conduct and though it had its failure and shortcomings, it has been able to play its part with credit and distinction and its record and performance have been as good and as worthy as that of any other police force in India."