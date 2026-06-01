<i>Dhurandhar</i> Angered D-Company, Then Dawood Gang Made A Mumbai Move: Sources

Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar has reportedly left the dreaded D-Company fuming. Run by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan, the gang has activated its ground network in Mumbai soon after the film's success, sources said.

The two-part Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster features a character, Bade Saheb, who is shown on his deathbed with a striking resemblance to Dawood. This, sources said, has sparked an urgency for the D-Company to convince the people that Dawood is still alive.

They said that the first challenge for the gang was to find new members as part of a new terror conspiracy. The recruitment process was entrusted to the Shakeel gang, sources said, while Pakistan's ISI was given the task of training these recruits and providing weapons. Shooter Munna Zingada was tasked with executing a terror plot, they added.

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Sources said that the recruits were not told the real reason behind the operation. Carefully picked from the streets of Mumbai, these recruits were instigated over a bulldozer action against an illegal mosque in Bandra Garib Nagar, they revealed.

The revelations came as the Delhi Police recently foiled a terror plot and exposed the link between the ISI and the Mumbai underworld.

The agencies also suspect that the D-Company's sudden manoeuvres are a frantic attempt at survival amid a steadily declining profile in underworld and extortion activities.

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Sources said that the Dawood gang has been planning a major attack or to target a powerful figure in India with the help of the ISI to revive its image.

Pakistan's role in sheltering such terror designs has been consistent, but by making key arrests on time, Indian agencies have been foiling such attempts.