Dharmendra Trolls Hema Malini's Sweeping At Parliament, Wins Over Twitter

BJP lawmaker Hema Malini's husband veteran actor Dharmendra Deol is the latest to join the troll army against her over her attempt at sweeping in Parliament premises on Saturday as part of a cleanliness drive.

Dharmendra, 83, joined the Twitter bandwagon in his reply to a user who had asked him whether his wife had ever picked up a broom in her life.

"Yes, in films. She looked like a novice to me too," Dharmendra replied in Hindi, adding that he helped his mother in his childhood with work and called himself "very efficient" at sweeping with brooms.

He ended his tweet by saying he "loves cleanliness" followed by a number of green leaves emoticons.

His tweet was liked over 400 times and Twitter users praised the actor for his candour.

Indeed Sir!!! Loved your impromptu yet most honest reply!!! Appreciate and respect you 😊👍🏼 — Sidd (@sidd_sharma01) July 14, 2019

Sir...you are great...there couldn't be more honest and sweet reply than this one. You are awesome. — monika mathur (@monika_mmt) July 15, 2019

He also tweeted that Hema Malini, the BJP lawmaker from Mathura, sweeping at Parliament is a message to keep the country clean and requested everyone to "feel for New India" - which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Actor-politician Hema Malini was seen in a video on Saturday trying to sweep Parliament premises as a part of the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" along with BJP Minister Anurag Thakur. She appeared lost and was not too adept with the broom which prompted Twitter trolls to charge at her.

When new entrants at Hogwarts are introduced to the broomstick for the first time https://t.co/7BZpx3LwmW — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) July 13, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah too didn't let the opportunity slide and trolled Ms Malini.

Ma'am please practice how to wield the 🧹 in private before your next photo op. This technique you've employed won't contribute much to improving cleanliness in Mathura (or anywhere else for that matter). https://t.co/jFVLPJDLwy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2019

Hema Malini spoke to reporters after the cleaning drive and said she would be doing this in her constituency in Mathura as well.

"It is highly appreciable that the Speaker of the House took initiative to carry out 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Parliament premises. I will go back to Mathura next week and carry out this Abhiyan there as well," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

