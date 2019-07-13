Watch: Broom In Hand, Hema Malini Joins Cleanliness Drive At Parliament

Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur participated in the cleanliness drive organised by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

BJP lawmaker Hema Malini, accompanied by Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur, participated in a cleanliness drive organised in the Parliament this morning.

Dressed in a grey kurta and black trousers, Hema Malini was seen cleaning the premises as part of the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" on Parliament premises. The lawmaker from Mathura was seen sweeping the road outside the Parliament building along with Mr Thakur.

#WATCH Delhi: BJP MPs including Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur and Hema Malini take part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/JJJ6IEd0bg - ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Anurag Thakur, who also participated in the drive, tweeted: "Keeping India clean, beautiful and sustainable is an investment in well being and prosperity of our generation & the future...#SwachhAbhiyan everyday, everywhere; this is our home".

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project aimed at enhancing the level of sanitation in India and make the country open defecation free. The mission was started in 2014 with an aim to construct 90 million toilets in rural India by October 2, 2019. The project has been a runaway success with most targets completed till October 2, 2018.

"Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has touched the very conscience of the nation besides bringing enormous health and environmental benefits. This scheme initiated in 2014, has achieved a resounding success as 9.6 crore toilets have been constructed since October 2, 2014," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said recently during her Budget speech in parliament.

The project also inspired Bollywood to make a movie on the subject of sanitation.

