"Nobody Has Monopoly On Gen Z": Dharmendra Pradhan Jabs Rahul Gandhi

Nobody has a monopoly over Gen Z or Generation Z, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In a conversation with NDTV's Manogya Loiwal, Mr Pradhan responded to Rahul Gandhi's claim that Gen Z is not with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will protect the constitution.

However, the recently concluded Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in which the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, emerged victorious, have painted a different picture - one in favour of the government.

Referring to that, Mr Pradhan said, "Results show the trend. Nobody has a monopoly on Gen Z. Gen Z is for Bharat, and PM Modi is representing Bharat."

People born between 1997 and 2012 qualify as Gen Z.

How Gen Z Favoured BJP In DUSU Elections

The ABVP emerged with a decisive edge in the 2025 DUSU polls, securing three of the four key posts.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva termed the DUSU win as a rejection of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by Gen Z voters.

"The Gen Z that Rahul Gandhi often talks about has already shown its resolve by saving Delhi, and today's victory of ABVP is a slap in the face for Rahul Gandhi," Mr Sachdeva had said on Friday.

The Congress, however, dismissed the BJP's interpretation and accused ABVP of using intimidation during polling.

Congress leader Ajay Rai alleged, "I believe the atmosphere during the election seemed good when I went there, but the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members engaged in hooliganism, beat up students, and won the election through complete violence and intimidation."

What Rahul Gandhi Had Said

Last week, after a detailed presentation on the alleged mass deletion of voters from Congress strongholds in Karnataka during the 2023 Assembly election, Mr Gandhi shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming "students and youth of the country, and Gen Z will save the constitution, protect democracy and stop vote theft" and that he stands with them.

Gen Z have been in the spotlight ever since Gen Z-led protests in neighbouring Nepal upended the ruling government. This has raised questions about whether a protest like this could happen in India.