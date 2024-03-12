Dharavi Redevelopment Firm To Start Resident Survey From March 18

Dharavi is known as the world's largest informal settlement. (File)

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt., a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, will begin a data-collection survey of lakhs the informal tenement residents in the area on March 18.

The data will be used by the Maharashtra government to determine their rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project.

The survey will also create 'Digital Dharavi' - an advanced library of one of the world's largest informal settlement.

The survey will begin from Kamla Raman Nagar, with a unique number being given to each informal tenement. This will be followed by laser mapping of the respective lane, known as 'Lidar Survey.' .

"The survey for Dharavi Redevelopment Project and Government of Maharashtra kickstarts one of the largest urban rejuvenation projects in the world and is the first step to make Mumbai slum-free. It is the beginning of transforming Dharavi into a world-class township, a state-of-the-art city within Mumbai," said a DRPPL spokesperson.

A toll-free number- 1800-268-8888 has also been launched for the Dharavikars.

Under the redevelopment project, every informal tenement holder and qualified ineligible tenement holder will get a home. As per the DRP tender, all eligible and ineligible resident tenement holders will get a flat with an independent kitchen and toilet.

Eligible industrial and commercial units in redeveloped Dharavi will receive a five-year holiday in State Goods and Services Tax. This will help promote and formalise their businesses, the tender said.

