PM Modi Greets Nation On Dhanteras Festival

Dhanteras 2020: Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils, is being celebrated for two days on Thursday and Friday this year.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In a tweet in Hindi, he wished that Dhanwantari, a god associated with the Indian system of medicine whose birth anniversary is observed on this day, brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health to people.

