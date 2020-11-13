PM Modi Greets Nation On Dhanteras Festival

Dhanteras 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted citizens on occasion of Dhanteras festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In a tweet in Hindi, he wished that Dhanwantari, a god associated with the Indian system of medicine whose birth anniversary is observed on this day, brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and good health to people.

धनतेरस की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। भगवान धन्वंतरि हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, सौभाग्य और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आएं। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Dhanteras, considered the most auspicious day in Hindu calendar for buying items, ranging from precious metals like gold and silver to utensils, is being celebrated for two days on Thursday and Friday this year.



