Devendra Fadnavis Resigns As Maharashtra Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand in his resignation.

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Friday with no sign of a new government and his BJP and its ally Shiv Sena no closer to forming one together. Mr Fadnavis met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand in his resignation hours before the midnight deadline for government formation.

Maharashtra is likely to come under President's rule with the term of the state assembly ending tomorrow.

Addressing the media, Mr Fadnavis thanked his party, colleagues and even the Sena. "We managed to face a lot of challenges in the last five years with courage and vigour," he said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena failed to resolve a feud that began hours after they won a clear majority in last month's Maharashtra election.

On October 24, the day of the results, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray sought to remind the BJP of a "50:50" power-sharing arrangement including chief ministership for the Sena for two-and-a-half years of the five-year term.

Devendra Fadnavis, hoping for his second full term, rejected such a deal, but the BJP offered deputy chief ministership and key ministries, something that failed to mollify its long-term ally.

Over the past 15 days, the row became more or more acrimonious with the Sena shooting a barb a day at the BJP, challenging it to stake claim to power as the single largest party and prove its majority on the floor of the house.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member house and along with the Sena's 56, had 161 - enough and more to take power.

But the Sena refused to play along, taking the fight to the brink while the BJP waited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.