Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: 'Why 15 Days, Take A Month', Says Sena In New Taunt To BJP

BJP and Sena have not been able to form government 15 days after the Maharashtra election results.
The war of words between the BJP and Shiv Sena escalated on Friday with neither parties showing any signs of backing down. The BJP should form government as the single largest party, said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and take "not 15 days but one month" to prove its majority.
The deadline for government formation is midnight on Friday and 15 days after the Maharashtra election results on October 24, the BJP-Sena feud remains unresolved. The Shiv Sena has refused to back down on its demand for a "50:50" partnership with the BJP, including rotational chief ministership.
But the BJP has also not budged from its stand that Devendra Fadnavis will be Chief Minister for a full term, with no time-share with the Shiv Sena.
The BJP yesterday met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said it had discussed the legal implications of the delay in government formation.
Aaditya Thackeray Meets Shiv Sena MLAs At Mumbai Hotel
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray met newly-elected party MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai early this morning.
Aaditya Thackeray arrived late on Thursday night at Hotel Rangsharda, where the MLAs are lodged to prevent poaching attempts and left about 1 am on Friday.
The Worli MLA-elect has been projected as the next chief minister by party leaders.
The MLAs will be staying at the hotel for the next two days that are considered very crucial for government formation as the term of the incumbent government ends today. They were shifted to the hotel after a meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence "Matoshree".
Take necessary steps to avert President's rule: Prakash Ambedkar urges Governor
Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to take necessary steps to ensure that President's rule is not imposed in Maharashtra.
"If it is not, there is no option other than imposing President''s rule," he said.
He suggested that Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) should stake claim to form the next government in the state.
The deadline for government formation is midnight on Friday and 15 days after the Maharashtra election results on October 24.