Devendra Fadnavis Presents E Shinde Government's Maiden Budget Off An iPad

DevendraFadnavis said the outlay for farmers has been increased by Rs 6,900 crore.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Finance Minister, on Thursday presented the Eknath Shinde-led government's first budget for the year 2023-24 in the state Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis started reading out the budgetary allocations in the Lower House of the state legislature at 2 pm. He read out the budgetary provisions from an iPad instead of a conventional paper document.

This is the first time that Mr Fadnavis presented the state budget as he holds the finance portfolio. During Mr Fadnavis's tenure as the chief minister between 2014-19, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar was the finance minister.

The Shinde-led government, in which his faction of the Shiv Sena and the BJP share power, was formed in June 2022.

During the budget presentation, Devendra Fadnavis said the outlay for farmers has been increased by Rs 6,900 crore and the coverage of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya scheme, a health insurance scheme of the government, has been raised from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)