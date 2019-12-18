Devendra Fadnavis Posting ''Doctored Videos'' Out Of Desperation: Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan said that Devendra Fadnavis should refrain from spreading "hateful" information.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday accused former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of posting online "doctored videos" of protest by AMU students "out of desperation".

Prithviraj Chavan said that Devendra Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, should refrain from spreading "hateful" information.

He tagged an Alt news report which said students of the Uttar Pradesh-based Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had not raised "anti-Hindu" slogans during their protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

The video was tweeted by several BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, in the last two days.

"It is sad to see that former CM Devendra Fadnavis is spreading doctored videos out of desperation. He or his office must check the veracity of the videos," Prithviraj Chavan said in a tweet.

"As a former home minister and responsible leader of the opposition, he must restrain from spreading hateful and possibly fake information," the former chief minister added.

Hundreds of students of the AMU protested against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday and clashed with police. The police later used batons and teargas to disperse them.