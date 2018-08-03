Devendra Fadnavis Meets Maratha Community Members Amid Quota Stir

Devendra Fadnavis met 22 prominent people from the Maratha community.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday his government was committed to granting reservation to the Maratha community which stands legal scrutiny.

The assurance came after he met 22 prominent personalities from the community in Mumbai to discuss the issue.

Noted actors Sayaji Shinde and Amol Kolhe, well-known art director Nitin Desai, Shirdi temple trust chairman Suresh Haware and water conservation activist Popatrao Pawar wereamong the prominent personalities who attended the meeting.

The Maratha community, which constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's 12 crore population, have been agitating for reservation in jobs and education.

Over the last two weeks, the agitation has turned violent at a number of places and at least 6 pro-quota people have committed suicide.

Mr Fadnavis held deliberations with artists, writers, intellectuals from the community for nearly three hours to discuss the quota stir.

"Various short-term and long-term measures to provide relief to the community were discussed," he said after the meeting.

"Everybody present gave valuable suggestions. We put forward to them the steps being taken by our government," the chief minister said.

He said his government was committed to granting reservation which stands legal scrutiny.

"An appeal has been made to prevent violence during agitation," Mr Fadnavis said.

A joint statement issued after the meeting said the demand of the Marathas for quota was justified.

In the appeal, the pro-quota protesters were urged not to indulge in violence of take the extreme step of suicide.

The statement also said that immediate steps should be taken to give reservation to the community at the earliest which will stand legal scrutiny.

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Education Minister Vinod Tawde and other ministers were present along with Mr Fadnavis.

Mr Kolhe, known for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj earlier and currently as Sambhaji in TV shows, told PTI that the meeting was positive.

