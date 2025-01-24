Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Devendra Fadnavis Grants Rs 5 Lakh Relief To Ordnance Factory Blast Victims' Families

The explosion, which took place around 10.40 in the morning, claimed the lives of eight workers and left five others injured, officials said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Devendra Fadnavis Grants Rs 5 Lakh Relief To Ordnance Factory Blast Victims' Families
The announcement of compensation was made by the Chief Ministers' Office in the evening.
Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed in the blast at the ordnance factory in Bhandara district.

The explosion, which took place around 10.40 in the morning, claimed the lives of eight workers and left five others injured, officials said.

The announcement of compensation was made by the Chief Ministers' Office in the evening.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ordnance Board Factory, Ordnance Factory, Ordnance Factory Blast
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.