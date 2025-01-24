5 Feared Dead In Massive Explosion At Ordnance Factory In Maharashtra's Bhandara

Half a dozen people are feared dead after a massive blast at an ordnance factory near Nagpur this morning. The blast occurred around 10.30 am at the factory in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, said District Collector Sanjay Kolte. Rescue and medical staff are looking for survivors while firefighters are engaged in containing the situation.

"There has been an accident of blast at Ordnance factory Bhandara today morning. The rescue & medical teams are deployed for survivors and rescue is underway," authorities have said in a statement.

Mr Kolte said a roof collapsed and at least 12 people were under it during the explosion. Two of them were rescued and an excavator is being used to remove the debris, he said.

The blast was of such an intensity that it was heard from 5 km away. A thick smoke was seen rising from the factory in a video captured from a distance.