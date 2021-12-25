Development vs 'Lip Service': Amit Shah's Jibe At Arvind Kejriwal Over Ads

People of Delhi have realised who actually carries out development works, Amit Shah said (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over advertisements given by the city government on its various programmes, saying that the people of the national capital have realised who actually carries out development works and who does just lip service.

Inaugurating the 'Bharat Darsha' park, developed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) with scrap materials, Amit Shah also said that it is because of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi that the Modi government has been able to carry out welfare programmes in the capital.

The Home Minister said there are two types of work cultures in the country.

One silently carries out various development works like providing free vaccines to people, bringing administrative reforms, introducing new education policy, urban development programmes, bringing 60 crore poor people under the ambit of welfare programmes like free housing, electricity, gas, etc.

"And the other is karo ya na karo, advertisements do, TV interviews do. (Just give advertisements even if you don't do anything and give interviews to TV news channels). People of Delhi have realised who actually carries out development works and who just does the lip service," he said.

Praising Delhi's civic bodies for carrying out different welfare programmes, Amit Shah said that had Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Delhi paid the Rs 13,000 crore outstanding to the three municipal corporations, the civic bodies would have done more work.

"I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal if Rs 13,000 crore outstanding is given to the municipal corporations, they could have done much more work for people's benefits," he said.