Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card: World's First Child-Centric Social Impact Loyalty Programme Debuts at World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos

The Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card, world's first child centric social impact loyalty programme, makes its global debut at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, under the campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India. It is a significant global milestone for India's largest sustained public health initiative that places children at the centre of shaping healthier, safer communities. At a time when hygiene has become foundational to global health and well-being, this first-of-its-kind initiative empowers children aged 6–14 years to turn everyday hygiene actions into rewards that strengthen both personal and community health. The Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card initiative positions hygiene as a ‘currency of trust'. As stated in the programme's philosophy, ‘From pandemics that challenged humanity to the triumph of human thinking, this is the story of our currency of trust.'

Built on three powerful ideas, the Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card reimagines how children learn, practice, and champion hygiene:

• Child Milestones That Drive Lasting Behaviour Change

Every completed action becomes a step toward forming lifelong habits.

• A Hygiene Currency That Rewards Positive Actions

“Swasth Coins” turn simple daily hygiene behaviours into meaningful incentives.

• The Currency of Trust That Strengthens Communities

Children learn that their consistent actions create ripple effects across families and neighbourhoods.

The programme aims to nudge the hygiene behaviour of 40 million children across 1.4 million schools in India, building a generation that thinks differently and acts early for their own well being and that of their communities.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, said,

“As we take the Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card to the World Economic Forum 2026 with NDTV, we are building on a trusted partnership of over 12 years, anchored in a shared commitment to advancing public health outcomes in India. This initiative is deeply aligned with Reckitt's purpose of building a cleaner, healthier world. The Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card, under our flagship campaign - Dettol Banega Swasth India, represents a new model for behaviour change, rooted in trust, prevention and participation and designed to turn everyday hygiene actions translate into measurable societal impact. By placing children at the centre, we are shaping a generation that understands the urgency of acting early, for themselves and for their communities. Through this programme, we aim to positively nudge hygiene behaviours of millions of children across India, demonstrating how purpose-led innovation can scale sustainable health outcomes.”

Key Features

With its showcase at the World Economic Forum 2026, the Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card will bring India's public health innovation to a global audience, reinforcing the message of “The Currency of Trust. The Triumph of Positive Action.” The global debut shows how local, child-led behavioural change can contribute to safer and healthier communities worldwide.

The Dettol Hygiene Loyalty Card is positioned as a premium, secure and interactive platform aimed at empowering children. It places particular emphasis on enabling young participants to play an active role in creating a safer world during epidemics and pandemics.

Each loyalty card is mapped to a verified mobile number and operates strictly under parental supervision, reinforcing safety and accountability. Trust remains central to the initiative. Children can choose between Hindi and English to begin their journey, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity.

Through QR-based access, participants can track milestones and hygiene actions across five pillars. The QR code is only used to download the App; student identities, schools and classes are pre-uploaded in the CRM. This ensures accurate cohorts and leaderboard placement. At first-time login, students select their language and provide parental/guardian consent via OTP verification, meeting compliance and child safety standards. Each completed task earns Swasth Coins, badges, and milestone rewards, reinforcing positive habits while enabling children to understand the real-world impact of their actions.

From telemedicine access to stress management tools, the programme equips children to respond swiftly for themselves and their communities. As highlighted in the initiative, “Small choices, repeated daily, become the armour against invisible threats.”

Swasth Coins are positioned as more than points, with the programme stating, “Swasth Coins = Real Community Change.” Rewards range from ergonomic backpacks to home-based hygiene labs.

At its core, the initiative seeks to nurture a generation that understands its shared responsibility, highlighting that everyday actions can contribute to a safer world through consistent, community-driven progress.

For over a decade, the Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) campaign, led by Reckitt and NDTV, has remained at the forefront of advancing hygiene awareness and public health outcomes across India. Launched in 2014, the initiative has evolved into a nationwide movement focused on promoting hygiene, health and overall well-being, particularly among children and communities most at risk.

Since its inception, the DBSI campaign has reached more than 30 million children through school-based interventions, contributing to reduced absenteeism, improved hygiene behaviours and heightened community awareness.