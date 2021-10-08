Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, 4 Others Convicted By Special CBI Court In Murder Case

The quantum of sentence in the matter will be pronounced on October 12. (File)

The special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula on Friday convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in connection with former Dera manager Ranjit Singh's murder case.

The quantum of sentence in the matter will be pronounced on October 12.

Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda.

The Dera chief was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years of imprisonment in connection with raping two of his women followers and the murder of a journalist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)