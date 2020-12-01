Deep Depression Off Tamil Nadu, Kerala Coasts; Senior Officers Take Stock

Pre-Cyclone Watch for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts: IMD

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) on Tuesday reviewed the situation evolving in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep where very heavy rain is expected in view of a deep depression emerging along the coastline. At a meeting in the national capital, the NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, also took note of the advisory given to fishermen and deployment of rescue teams.

In view of the deep depression, the cabinet secretary interacted with the chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the advisor Lakshadweep and secretaries of different ministries via video conferencing, an official statement said. The director general of the India Meteorological Department informed that the high winds are likely to affect the coast of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep between December 2 and 4.

He also mentioned that as of now, it is likely to cause damage to crops and hamper essential services. There should be complete suspension of fishing activities up to December 4, the IMD officer said at the meeting.

Pre-Cyclone Watch for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts.The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved westnorthwestwards at 2330 hrs of 30th Nov 2020 about 590kms ESE of Trincomlee(SL). To intensify further into a Deep Deepression and subsequently into a Cyclonic Storm. pic.twitter.com/cN3wOnmmk1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2020

The chief secretaries of the states and Union Territory briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and arrangements by District Disaster Management Committees, warning to fishermen and deployment of rescue teams.

The Director General of the National Disaster Response Force informed the meeting that the necessary teams have been positioned in these areas and the remaining teams have been kept on stand-by across Tamil Nadu.

The secretaries from the ministries of Civil Aviation, Telecommunication, Power, Home, NDMA and the representative of Ministry of Defence also briefed the NCMC about their preparedness. The cabinet secretary asked the state governments and central ministries to ensure that all necessary actions are taken to ensure that the damage is minimum.