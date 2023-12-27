Dense Fog Reduces Visibility In Delhi: Safety Tips To Keep In Mind While Driving

The national capital woke up to a dense layer of fog on Wednesday, resulting in low visibility. In Delhi, the visibility has been reduced to just 50 metres while the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius, causing a big hindrance for the commuters on the road.

During such low visibility scenarios, commuters must keep in mind a few safety measures while driving.

As per a report by the National Weather Service of the US, slowing down and allowing extra time to reach the destination is the topmost measure that any commuter must follow.

1.Keep a check on speed

Keep an eye on the speedometer during foggy mornings. In addition, the commuter must set the emergency brake, and take the foot off of the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated.

2. Maintain distance

Leaving plenty of distance between the vehicles is not just a safety tip while driving in a fog, but also comes under general road safety.

3. Light on please

The usage of low-beam headlights is a must. You can also put yellow cellophane paper on the headlights. Reason? The visibility of the yellow light is better because of its long wavelength.

The usage of high beam lights should be avoided as it can cause temporary blindness.

4. Follow a track

As the thick fog causes low visibility, it is advisable to follow the lines on the road. Commuters must not forget to turn on the hazard lights if stuck in the middle of the road. If possible, try to pull over.

Meanwhile, the thick fog around the Delhi NCR has already delayed at least 35 flights to and from the national capital.

As per news agency ANI, around 110 domestic and international flights, both departures and arrivals, have been affected due to the fog.

Not just flights, the dense fog also affected trains bound for the national capital.

Northern Railway on Wednesday informed that as many as 25 trains headed to the national capital are running late. It added that the trains may be delayed by about 2-7 hours.