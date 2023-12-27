Delhi Airport's Advisory For Fliers As Dense Fog Reduces Visibility

The visibility in Delhi has reduced to just 50 metres.

Those set to catch a flight from Delhi this morning or arrive from another destination have been requested to check the updated information with their airlines since a dense fog may affect some flights. Delhi Airport's passenger advisory said this morning that landings and takeoff continue from its facility, but some flights may get affected due to the fog.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

North India woke up to a thick blanket of fog with cold wave sweeping across the region. The visibility in Delhi has reduced to just 50 metres while the minimum temperature dropped to 7 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi: Few flights delayed due to fog and low visibility in the national capital; Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport pic.twitter.com/5LMdKbmFpO — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

Not just flights, the fog also affected trains bound for Delhi. Northern railways said as many as 25 trains headed to the national capital are running late.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "dense to very dense fog conditions" over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Delhi, several north Indian cities woke up to foggy weather that reduced visibility. While Patiala, Lucknow and Prayagraj recorded very low visiblity of 25 metres, in Amritsar it dropped to 0 metres.

In Delhi, the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded a visibility level of 125 metres while at the Safdarjung observatory it dropped to just 50 metres. However, commuters reported even lower visibility in several parts of the national capital.