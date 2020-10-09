Denied Airport Entry To Receive Body, Ram Vilas Paswan's Daughter Protests

Asha Devi is the daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi.

Former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter from his first wife and her husband staged a protest at Patna Airport on Friday after they were not allowed entry inside to receive the body of the departed leader.

Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter Asha Devi and her husband Anil Sadhu protested in front of the car of Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi when he had come to receive the body of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder.

"Why politics is being played on such a sad occasion? Why his daughter and family members are not allowed entry inside the airport?" Ram Vilas Paswan's son-in-law told reporters.

Mr Sadhu is presently associated with Lalu Prasad's RJD. Asha Devi also fumed at the district administration for preventing her from going inside the airport.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also come to the airport to receive the body of the veteran leader.

Officials said that only selected people are permitted to go inside the airport in view of security considerations.

Asha Devi is the daughter of Mr Paswan from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi.

From his second marriage, he has a son Chirag Paswan who is the LJP chief.

From the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport, his body will be taken to the Bihar Legislative Assembly premises where legislators and others will pay respect to him.

From there, his remains will be taken to the LJP headquarters in the state capital where it will be kept in the night, party sources said.

He will be cremated on the bank of the river Ganga at Digha ghat with full state honours on Saturday.