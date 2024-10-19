Demolition Notice Issued For Main Accused's Residence In UP's Bahraich Clash

The recent encounter in Bahraich has sparked a heated debate between the BJP and the opposition. (File)

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday issued a demolition notice for Bahraich violence accused Abdul Hameed's residence over illegal construction in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.

Hameed, along with four others is in judicial custody and the accused, Mohammad Talim and Mohammad Sarfaraz were injured in an encounter with the police on Thursday.

This comes after Ramgopal Mishra was killed after clashes between two communities erupted during the Durga idol immersion procession

Earlier, the accused in the Bahraich incident, Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib, were shot in the leg by the Uttar Pradesh Police while allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal.

Of the five arrested in connection with the Bahraich violence, two were injured during an encounter, while the remaining three were taken into custody, according to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, who also stated that the situation is now under control.

The recent encounter in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked a heated debate between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition.

Ramgopal Mishra was killed, and several others were injured after clashes between two communities erupted during the Durga idol immersion procession in the Mahasi area of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

