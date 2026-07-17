Delivery Executive Killed By Speeding Dumper Truck Near Gurugram Toll Plaza

A 26-year-old delivery executive died after a speeding dumper truck ran over his motorcycle near the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram on Thursday, sparking a protest that disrupted traffic and delivery services.

The protest caused a three-km-long jam during the morning rush hour and disrupted home delivery services for around two hours.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 am just ahead of the Kherki Daula toll plaza on NH-48 when 26-year-old Anil Kumar, a native of Ayodhya, was on his way to deliver an order.

The speeding dumper hit his motorcycle, throwing him under the truck's wheels, resulting in his death on the spot, they said.

The dumper truck driver briefly got out of the vehicle after the crash but fled, abandoning the vehicle instead of helping the victim trapped beneath the tyres, police said.

Another delivery partner who witnessed the accident alerted colleagues, police and ambulance services.

As news of the incident spread, a large number of delivery executives gathered at the spot. Angry over the alleged delay in the arrival of the ambulance and police, they staged a protest and prevented authorities from removing the body.

The protesting delivery executives prevented the police from removing the body for three hours, demanding action. A fight broke out when a man accompanying the ambulance attempted to retrieve the body from beneath the dumper. The delivery riders chased him away.

Police said a fire brigade vehicle reached the spot first, while the ambulance and police team arrived later, fuelling resentment among the protesters.

The protest brought traffic on the Delhi-bound carriageway of NH-48 to a halt, with vehicles backed up for nearly three kilometres towards Manesar during peak office hours.

Rahul, a fellow delivery rider present at the scene, said Anil had been living alone in a rented accommodation in Gurugram and had been working with Zepto for the past two years.

Senior police officers later persuaded the protesters to allow the body to be shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Traffic was subsequently restored.

A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving the information. Some delivery riders were creating a commotion but were pacified after being reasoned with.

"The body has been removed and sent for post-mortem. The victim's family has been informed. The dumper truck has been seized and efforts are underway to arrest the driver," said Krishan Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)