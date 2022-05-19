Delivery Agent Killed In Delhi Hit-And-Run, Zepto Pays Rs 10 Lakh

Zepto delivery agent died at Safdurjung Hospital

Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of its delivery partner who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in a south Delhi locality.

A First Information Report or FIR has been filed in the incident, said the firm.

"We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of INR 10 lacs and an additional insurance grant of INR 8 lacs. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time," it said in a statement.

The firm said that its members have been with the family since the night of the accident.

"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of Karan Raju (Zepto Delivery Partner working with Zypp). Karam was wearing his helmet and driving on the correct side of the road when he was hit by a vehicle from behind in what seems to be a hit-and-run incident in South Delhi while returning to our centre after completing a delivery," the firm said.

Karan Raju died later at Safdurjung Hospital on Thursday.