Delhi's Agrasen Ki Baoli Declared Protected Monument In 1913: Centre

Delhi's famed stepwell -- Agrasen ki Baoli -- was declared a protected monument through a notification in 1913, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was asked in a written query as to whether it was also a fact that the site is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and on the signboard placed outside the stepwell, it is written as "Ugrasen ki Baoli" instead of "Agrasen ki Baoli".

The stepwell, built during the 15th-16th century period, is located in the heart of Delhi, and currently comes under the ASI. It is a popular tourist attraction and featured in many films too.

The Union minister was also asked whether, according to the government, "this baoli was built by Agrasen ji or Ugrasen ji".

In his written response, Mr Reddy said, "Vide notification No. 9058-Education dated 11/12/1913, ancient monument 'Uggar Sain's Baoli' located near the Jantar Mantar observatory, New Delhi, was declared as protected monument. Accordingly, the name of the Baoli in notice board is written as Ugrasen ki Baoli".

