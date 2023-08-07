Survey Body Inspects Gyanvapi Complex Amid Mosque Committee's Boycott Threat

The survey work at the Gyanvapi complex will resume at 8 am today (File)

The Archaeological Survey of India on Sunday conducted scientific tests of the area under the three domes of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on the third day of survey to determine if the mosque was built over a temple.

The survey took place even as the Muslim side warned they would boycott the entire exercise if "rumours" are spread that Hindu religious symbols and objects have been found.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra said the survey work began at around 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The ASI took a two-hour lunch break in the afternoon.

The survey work will resume at 8 am on Monday, Mr Mishra added.

The Hindu side's lawyer, Vishnu Shankar Jain, said that scientific tests of the area under all three domes of the mosque were done on Sunday by the ASI.

"The photography, mapping, and measurement of the area were done. A few basements have been cleaned and their survey work will resume tomorrow," Mr Jain told reporters on Sunday evening.

Syed Mohammad Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, said the Muslim side and its advocates were present during the survey on Sunday for the second day. The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on Friday.

However, Mr Yasin alleged that a section of media on Saturday spread "rumours" that during the survey of the 'tahkhaanaa' (basement) on that day, idols, 'trishul' and 'kalash' were found. "If such acts are not contained, the Muslim side will once again boycott the survey work," he said.

Later, Mr Jain said that nobody representing the Hindu side will comment on what was found in the survey as the exercise is being done under the court's supervision.

Sudhir Tripathi, another advocate representing the Hindu side, said on Saturday that Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and other techniques and machines were used for the survey. The Hindu side is satisfied with the survey so far, he had said.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, an exercise that the Muslim side said will "reopen wounds of the past".

The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, asked the ASI not to carry out any invasive act during the survey.

