Delhi's AQI In 'Very Poor' Category

The Air Quality Index was recorded at 351 around 9 am.

Delhi's air quality settled in the 'very poor' category on Saturday morning and the city witnessed the season's second-lowest minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 351 around 9 am, according to the Sameer app. The app provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the CPCB.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity level at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.

Continuing the trend of warmer-than-usual months, November this year emerged as the warmest in the last five years, with the highest day and night temperatures.

The average minimum temperature for November has been 14.9 degrees Celsius, nearly 2 degrees Celsius above the Long-Period Average (LPA) of 13 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the average maximum temperature stood at 29.5 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notch above the LPA, marking this as the warmest November since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)