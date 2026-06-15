Video: Dust Storm, Winds At 92 Kmph Speed Hit Delhi, Red Alert Sounded

The weather in Delhi took a sudden turn on Monday afternoon as a dust storm accompanied by strong winds swept across parts of the city, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for thunderstorms and rain.

The IMD said a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds reaching 70-90 kmph was very likely across the entire national capital. Palam recorded wind speeds of 50 knots (92 kmph) at 2.30 pm.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 60-70 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph, is expected in several parts of the city.

Weather experts attributed the sudden change to a western disturbance currently affecting the Himalayan region. They said its impact is likely to weaken from Tuesday, after which temperatures are expected to rise again.

The city also received light rainfall during the morning hours.

According to the IMD, Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, which was 0.7 degrees Celsius above normal.

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