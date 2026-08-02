Delhi Sees Humid Weather, Maximum Temperature 1.3 Degrees Above Normal

It was hot and humid in Delhi on Sunday as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, the weather office said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 70-85 per cent during the day. The national capital witnessed 1 mm rainfall during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch below normal. The city also witnessed trace rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while 1 mm of rainfall was recorded during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am at Safdarjung.

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius and 25.8 degrees Celsius, Ridge recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius and 22.3 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 35 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 77, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

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