Delhi Waterlogged After Rain, Weather Office Forecasts Thunderstorms

Several areas of Delhi faced waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday.

Water-logging was reported from Rao Tularam Marg where visuals showed vehicles navigating a waterlogged stretch.

#WATCH | Delhi | Waterlogging on the Rao Tularam Marg after heavy rains earlier today pic.twitter.com/7xdhUovwSY — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday. Areas including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg, and Nizamuddin flyover witnessed intense showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday's forecast says "thunderstorms with rain." The maximum temperature is going to be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season has battered Himachal Pradesh, leaving 229 people dead, including 119 in rain-related incidents and 110 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

From June 20 to August 11, the state recorded Rs 2,00,741.57 lakh (over Rs 2,007 crore) in cumulative losses to human life, public and private property, agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and infrastructure. The toll on animals includes 1,611 cattle deaths and 25,755 poultry birds lost.

SDMA reported that the monsoon has severely disrupted basic infrastructure across districts; meanwhile, PWD roads worth Rs 1,07,181.80 lakh were damaged. Jal Shakti water schemes were hit, with a total damage of Rs 68,299.78 lakh, and power supply infrastructure worth Rs 13,946.69 lakh was damaged.

Additional damage was reported to health, education, rural and urban development, and animal husbandry departments, totalling thousands of lakhs. Housing losses are significant, with 916 houses fully damaged and 27,366 partially damaged, along with 627 cow sheds and 951 labour sheds/huts destroyed.

Kangra reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 26, followed by Mandi (23), Chamba (9), Kullu (10), Kinnaur (8), Lahaul & Spiti (5), Shimla (6), Bilaspur (7), Una (7), Hamirpur (13), Sirmaur (2), and Solan (3). Mandi topped this category with 21 fatalities, followed by Chamba (17), Shimla (15), Kangra (9), Kinnaur (8), Kullu (8), Solan (12), Hamirpur (3), Bilaspur (3), Sirmaur (7), Una (6), and Lahaul & Spiti (1).

Authorities say restoration work is ongoing, but repeated landslides, road blockages, and continued heavy rainfall are slowing progress. The SDMA has warned of heightened risks in vulnerable zones and urged the public to follow safety advisories.

