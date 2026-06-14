Delhi Fire That Killed 3 Wasn't An Accident. CCTV Exposes Conspiracy

The massive fire that left three people dead in a residential building in south Delhi's Tughlakabad area last Friday wasn't an accident. The police have found that it was a "deliberate act of arson" stemming from a financial dispute between two cousins.

Three persons, identified as Niranjan, 33, his brother Rajkumar, 27, and Sarita, 27, have been arrested in this connection. A 17-year-old girl was also detained. The woman and the girl are said to be in a relationship with the two accused men.

Read: 3 Dead, Several Injured After Massive Fire At Residential Building In Delhi

The police revealed that the minor girl admitted to setting fire to a scooter parked downstairs after midnight on June 12. The fire rapidly spread to the fifth floor, engulfing the entire building.

Eight people were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. Three of them -- identified as Pankaj, Sushila Devi, and Sonia Kumari -- died during treatment.

The probe into what was initially believed to be a case of accident and negligence took a new turn after CCTV footage surfaced showing a girl entering the building shortly before the fire broke out. Based on this footage, the minor girl was identified and detained for further investigation.

During her interrogation, the girl disclosed that Sarita had instigated her to set fire to a scooter that belonged to Deepak, who is Niranjan's cousin and lived on the fifth floor of the building, according to police. She had also provided her with petrol and a matchbox, they added.

Read: Delhi Woman Rescues Sisters From Fire, Goes Back To Save Pet Cat. Now In ICU

The reason for the arson is said to be an ongoing financial dispute between Deepak and Niranjan, who had recently been released from jail in another case.

The police have arrested the three accused and invoked serious charges pertaining to criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, attempted murder, mischief by fire, and trespassing.

It is also being examined whether anyone else was involved in the conspiracy.