Delhi traffic police's traffic advisory mentioned that parts of Delhi on February 25 will see heavy traffic from forenoon till around 4 pm.

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Donald Trump's India Visit

US President Donald Trump will arrive in India tomorrow for the two-day visit (File)

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police today issued an advisory for February 24 and 25 asking people to keep VVIP movement in mind while planning their commute.

"Owing to security reasons, the traffic in the areas of Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48), Dhaula Kuan, Chanakyapuri, SP Marg, RML Roundabout, and the adjoining areas during the evening hours on February 24 is likely to remain heavy," the traffic advisory said.

For February 25, the traffic advisory added, "From forenoon till around 4 pm, the traffic is likely to remain heavy in Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, and areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi."

"On February 25 evening the traffic is likely to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48) and the adjoining areas," the advisory said.

However, there will be traffic diversions as per the ground situation for the smooth flow of traffic.

Those planning to travel to or through those areas can contact the Delhi Traffic Police website for getting updates.

Trump will arrive in India tomorrow for the two-day visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

