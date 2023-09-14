Delhi Top Cop Directs Deputies To Host Dinner For Cops On G20 Duty

Over 50,000 Delhi Police officers were deployed for the G20 Summit in the national capital (File)

Delhi Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed Delhi Police's deputy commissioners in 15 districts to organise a 'bada khana' for staff as a token of appreciation for their efforts during the G20 Summit, officials said on Thursday.

Issuing the order, Mr Arora directed the deputy commissioners to organise the 'bada khana' at the police stations in their jurisdiction according to their convenience, they added.

The 'bada khana' is a traditional banquet where personnel of all ranks dine together.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited for dinner around 450 Delhi Police personnel - from the ranks of constable to inspector - on Saturday to thank them for their contribution to providing security during the Summit.

The names of personnel who performed their duties despite personal hardships and family issues are likely to be specially included.

On Monday, Mr Arora awarded the Commissioner's special commendation disc and certificates to the officers and the personnel for their contribution to the Summit arrangement.

The two-day Summit on September 9 and September 10 was attended by over 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

Over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police were deployed for security during the mega event.

