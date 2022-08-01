Sanjay Arora: 5 Points On Delhi's New Police Commissioner

A 1998-batch IPS officer from Tamil Nadu cadre, Mr Arora will leave his current post of Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), to join on August 1. He may serve until his retirement on July 31, 2025, or until further orders, as per the Union Home Ministry order.

According to news agency PTI, Mr Arora is only the third officer from outside the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre to be brought in to head the national capital's police force. Before him, Mr Asthana (from Gujarat cadre) and Ajay Raj Sharma ( from UP cadre) held the post.

Mr Arora has a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur.

The 57-year-old was part of the Tamil Nadu Police's special task force which later hunted down dacoit Veerappan. He was awarded the CM's Gallantry Medal for it.