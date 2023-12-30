No Exit Allowed From Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro After 9 PM On December 31: DMRC

Amid the preparedness for the New Year celebration, exit from Delhi Metro's Rajiv Chowk station will not be allowed after 9 pm on December 31, according to order by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

There is no restriction on the entry of the passengers and it will be allowed until the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on New Year's Eve, said DMRC.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Metro services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable," DMRC said.

Earlier, Delhi police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital.

SS Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (CP) (Traffic), said that on December 31, Delhi Police will ensure necessary arrangements and deployment of personnel at places where people are expected to gather.

Addressing a press conference, SS Yadav, Special CP (Traffic) said, "The deployment will be at locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson lane, Hauz Khas and other crowded places. Traffic will controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm."

He also appealed to the public to avoid drunk driving, stating that law enforcement agencies will take strict action.

"Drunken behaviour, drunk driving, and such cases have always been strictly looked upon by the police. This time, stricter actions will be taken," he said.

New Year's Eve is the last day of the year and New Year's Day (January 1) marks the beguining of a new year according to the Gregorian calendar.