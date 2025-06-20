Delhi To Host Yoga Events At 11 Locations, 20,000 Expected To Participate

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government will officially celebrate International Yoga Day at 11 locations across the city, marking a significant scale-up in efforts to promote yoga. Approximately 20,000 people are expected to participate in these government-organised events.

She criticised the previous government for allegedly politicising yoga and failing to organise official programs. A special yoga song for Delhi, composed by Amit Trivedi, has been introduced for the occasion.

"The Delhi government has decided that Yoga Day will be officially celebrated at 11 places. For the first time, the government is organising big events for Yoga Day on a large scale in Delhi, in which about 20,000 participants will participate in all these government programs. I have received more than 300 invites for Yoga Day, in which the people of Delhi want me to come. The previous government used to see Modi Ji's face in Yoga. So, they had problems adopting yoga, and they never officially organised yoga programs. This time, a very beautiful Yoga song for Delhi has been sung by Amit Trivedi," she said.

Delhi Chief Minister asserted that she will practice Yoga on the banks of the Yamuna on the International Day of Yoga.

Speaking to the media ahead of International Yoga Day, she said, "Tomorrow I will practice Yoga on the banks of Yamuna... Tomorrow will be celebrated like a festival in many places in Delhi... The Delhi government will celebrate this International Yoga Day with great enthusiasm."

Earlier in the day, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Yoga Day recognised on the world stage so that every country in the world is adopting Yoga with great affection today.

Addressing an event at a Yoga, Meditation, and Medical Camp in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh ahead of International Yoga Day tomorrow, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "PM Modi got Yoga recognised on the world stage in such a way that every country in the world is adopting Yoga with great affection today... India will be able to prosper only if it remains healthy."

As India is gearing up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21, the government is organising a multitude of events nationwide to mark the occasion with "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as this year's theme.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)